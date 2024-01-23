Phillies home opener tickets will sell out fast. Tickets go on sale this week.

With spring training around the corner, opening day just a couple of months away, and a Phillies team reemerging after back-to-back seasons heading to the World Series and National League Championship Series, respectively. It’s time to get hyped for America’s pastime.

Single tickets to Phillies games will go on sale starting Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Last year, attendance to Phillies games hovered at around 39,000 people per game through the first 30 home games in 2023 — there’s only enough room for about 43,000 in the stadium. Tickets to the home opener will sell out fast, as they did last year.

The Phillies home opener is on March 28 at 3:05 p.m., with The Fightins taking on the Atlanta Braves, who the Phillies have beaten in the past two consecutive National League Division Series.

Here’s a quick refresher on how to get tickets to Phillies’ home games.

When is the next Phillies home game?

While tickets to the Phillies’ home opener will sell out fast, there are still a bunch of early games to go to if you can’t get home opener tickets — including McDonald’s Opening Night T-Shirt on March 30.

Where to buy tickets

The Phillies offer a few ways to buy tickets without using a third-party reseller.

Online: Go to phillies.com/tickets Phone: Call 215-463-1000 Mobile app: Download MBL Ballpark mobile app for iPhone or Android. In-person: Visit the ticketing office at Citizens Bank Park located at the First Base Gate Entrance on Pattison Avenue.

How to buy Phillies season tickets

If you’re a seasoned season ticket holder, then you already know the drill, but for newcomers looking to make Phillies games a lifestyle, here’s what you need to know. A Phillies season ticket plan guarantees you admission to home games during the regular season, plus the opportunity to buy postseason game tickets in your regular season seats.

Full season ticket plan: $2,240 to $14,180 based on seat location. All regular season home games. Partial season ticket plan: $448 to $1,305 based on seat location. Depending on the plan, admission to 16 or 17 home games. Sunday games ticket plan: $364 to $1,005 based on seat location. Admission to all Sunday home games (13).

Buy season tickets online at phillies.com/seasontickets. For more information, contact the Phillies Sales Office at 215-463-1000 or email seasonmvp@phillies.com. Season ticket holders will have access to their tickets in February.