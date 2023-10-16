Phillies fans offer a playlist of songs they say embody this playoff run

Add “great taste in music” to Phillies fans’ resumes.

Sure, they’re known for being loud and loyal and mincing few words when describing their opponents. But they also know what to play when handed the aux.

» READ MORE: Sound check: Just how loud are Phillies fans?

The Inquirer asked fans at Citizens Bank Park which songs embody the Phillies’ 2023 playoff run, or just get them amped up for October baseball. (Other than, of course, Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing On My Own.”) We compiled the hits into a playlist for all to enjoy as the series continues.

Advertisement

Check out the full list below. And here are a few highlights:

“Kashmir,” by Led Zepplin “Dixieland Delight,” by Alabama “This Afternoon,” by Nickleback “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem “AOK,” by Tai Verdes “I’m Me,” by Lil Wayne “Paradise City,” by Guns N’ Roses “Famous,” by Kanye West “Just Dance,” by Lady Gaga “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” by Green Day

Shoutout to everyone who offered up songs for the Phillies fan playlist, including but not limited to: Kerry Lubinsky, 43; Brady West, 28; Jonathan Harting, 41; Ethan Hirst, 24; Malen Park, 10; Paul Lapinson, 52; Brielle Colbert, 27; and Drew Bowker, 22.

Want more Phillies playlists? Check out the team’s postseason walk-up songs here.

» READ MORE: From 2022: The legend of DJ Garrett Stubbs and the Phils Win playlist