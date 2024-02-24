Justin Crawford is doing his part to make The Show. Phillies slugger Bryson Stott has been a big help

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryson Stott first met Justin Crawford shortly after Crawford was taken by the Phillies as the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. It did not take long for Stott to begin teasing the Phillies’ prospect. He used to call him “my bat,” because Crawford was tall and lanky, standing at 6-foot-1 and just 175 lbs.

He does not look like Stott’s bat anymore. Crawford set a goal this offseason of adding muscle and came into camp this week weighing 191 lbs. Stott, the Phillies’ starting second baseman, has seen much of the work that Crawford has put in, first-hand. He and the Phillies prospect are both Las Vegas natives, who reside there in the offseason. They began to train together regularly this winter.

Crawford had worked out with Stott once before — at UNLV in 2022 — and felt like he benefitted a lot — even after just one day.

He wondered how much he’d glean from a few weeks.

“After that [initial workout] — you know, [he’s my] future teammate — I wanted to get close with him, get some swings with him,” Crawford said. “Because I can definitely learn a thing or two.

“I think we’re similar players. Contact-first type players. And I think how he sees pitches is definitely something I could get better at. So, sitting there and seeing the way he carries himself, his routine, the way he really handles his business, is something I tried to absorb.”

From mid-January to early February, Stott and Crawford hit together for an hour or two a day. They’d work out a local batting cage, in Henderson, Nev., with Stott’s hitting coach, Jeremy Lidke. Both Lidke and Stott had seen Crawford play long before he was drafted. One of Stott’s friends is a coach at Bishop Gorman High School, where Crawford played on the varsity baseball team.

Stott got an early scouting report — “he’s really fast and will go in the first round” — but knew that there were some areas for improvement.

“He could take his D swing and beat out a ball, because he was that fast, and their arms weren’t as good,” Stott said. “Which is all good, I mean, he went in the first round. So, he wasn’t doing that every time.

“But he is way stronger now, and his swing looks way better. He’s definitely more direct to the ball, and he hits it square more often. He looks really good. I’m excited for him.”

Crawford, 20, is coming off of his first full minor league season. He began his year at single-A Clearwater, where he .344/.399/.478, and finished it at high single-A Jersey Shore, where he hit .288/.366/.425. He combined for three home runs all year — with a system-high ground ball rate of 69.7%.

The Phillies believe the power will come with time, and Crawford believes the added weight will help. In their three weeks working together, Stott noticed a difference.

“He’s really been in the weight room and he knows that is important, but also, his game is — he’s going to steal 60 bases and beat out choppers in the infield,” Stott said. “So, it’s that fine line of, ‘Yeah I have to put on weight and be healthy but I don’t want to lose my game, either.

“With that being said, he’s definitely hitting the ball a lot harder than I remember. And the swing has been cleaned up a lot.”

Stott has given Crawford little suggestions — on his swing and on his approach, but has tried to be a resource in whatever way he can. One quality Crawford has picked up on is Stott’s ability to take it easy in games. He’s not afraid to crack a joke or let out a laugh, even when he’s on the field.

It’s something Crawford believes would be good for him to learn.

“Sometimes you have to be loose because it’s a long season,” he said. “And there are ups and downs. I love how easygoing he is. I think at times I can be almost — I don’t want to say too serious, because that’s kind of who I am — but I definitely need to take a step back and relax.”

This is easier said than done for a player who is trying to be the best version of himself. But he is going to try. Maybe this summer, the Phillies will draft another tall, lanky prospect, and Crawford can give him a nickname of his own, to stay loose, but also to send a message to that young kid, with a promising future, that he belongs.

