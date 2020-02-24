But he was never much of an option in the majors, not even after left fielder Andrew McCutchen went down for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He started four games in a row only once. He got a grand total of 106 at-bats and hit .151 with two homers and an impossibly low .442 OPS. As a pinch-hitter, he went only 5-for-39 (.128).