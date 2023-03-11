Phillies 6, Yankees 3: Michael Plassmeyer struggles with command; Rob Thomson pleased with offensive effort

TAMPA, Fla. — In the age of the pitch clock, a 2½-hour game feels like a drag, and a three-hour game feels almost unfathomable. The Phillies’ 6-3 victory over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon clocked in at about three hours, and it wasn’t intentional.

This was not the best day for Phillies pitchers, and, by the fourth inning, manager Rob Thomson already had used four after starter Michael Plassmeyer only threw 1⅔ innings.

In all, the Phillies allowed three runs and walked seven. Plassmeyer has yet to allow a run this spring, but struggled with his command, walking four of the 11 batters he faced.

“It was uncharacteristic,” Thomson said of Plassmeyer. “Just didn’t seem like he found the zone. But normally he does.”

Who stood out: Scott Kingery’s hot streak continued on Saturday afternoon. The utility infielder went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .476/.542/.619 through nine Grapefruit League games.

Quotable: “Another good day for [Kingery],” Thomson said. “And he really played well defensively in center field. So, that’s a bonus. [Kody] Clemens swung the bat well, [Edmundo] Sosa swung the bat well, [Bryson] Stott had a good at-bat at the end. I thought our offense was really good. But we had seven walks on the pitching staff. That’s one of the things that we’ve got to attack. We’re at that part of the spring where we should be throwing strikes.”

On deck: Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will take the mound against Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at BayCare Ballpark. The game will be streamed on 94 WIP.