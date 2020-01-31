Vegas says 85 wins for the Phillies, a much-fairer number than the books had them pegged for last year. That’s four wins lower than the number from last winter, which isn’t a referendum on any talent differential between the two rosters as it is a reflection of the recalibration of expectations that has occurred in the 11 months that have passed since John Middleton made his final flight to Las Vegas with a rod and a pair of hip waders and a fly tied with the thread of 330 million United States dollars. There’s something about the offseason that makes it easy to forget that, no matter how much you pay a hitter, he will never finish a season with more than 11.1 percent of a team’s plate appearances and, except for rare exceptions, zero percent of its innings pitched. And then the games start, and it becomes much easier to conceptualize the ramifications of a nine-man lineup and five-man rotation. Namely, that each one of those 14 players has the same impact on a team’s win total, for better or for worse. A team gets 27 outs, and, on most nights, someone other than a lineup’s best hitter has to avoid making 22 of them. Less convenient still is that a team must coax the opposition into 27 outs of its own. Last season, that was particularly bad news for the Phillies.