The surprise came when I realized I was seated next to Bryant, who was already an NBA star at the age of 20. Kobe had the window. I had the aisle. We also had something in common. We both wanted to go to sleep as most passengers do on a red-eye flight. Kobe covered his ears with his state-of-the-art headphones, and I put in my earbuds. We both fell asleep before the flight left the ground.