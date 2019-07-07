Even though the shiny new offense underachieved, it is not the primary reason the Phillies (47-43) are only four games above .500 at the break. The offense also will not be the main concern when the season resumes Friday against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have averaged 4.9 runs per game, which puts them among the upper half of teams in baseball. Did we expect more home runs than the 115 they have hit? Yes, especially in this juiced-ball era. But the Phillies have hit more doubles than all but six teams in baseball and are 14th in extra-base hits. They hit enough to win and Bruce has helped keep the offense going even after the season-ending loss of McCutchen.