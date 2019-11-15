A year later, the Phillies aren’t any more comfortable with guaranteeing a half-dozen years to a pitcher — and likely seven or eight for prized right-hander Gerrit Cole. General manager Matt Klentak remarked the other day about the “pitfalls” inherent in such deals. Injuries happen, more often to pitchers than position players. Drop-offs in performance are more common as players age. For every Max Scherzer who dominates for most of a long-term deal, there are scores of cautionary tales (Mike Hampton, Barry Zito, Jordan Zimmermann, Johnny Cueto, and on and on).