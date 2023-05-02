As Taijuan Walker struggles, Phillies lose big to Dodgers, 13-4

LOS ANGELES — The most significant thing in the Phillies’ universe Monday occurred when Bryce Harper walked out of an orthopedic surgeon’s office after being cleared to play as a designated hitter.

It’s a monumental moment in their season.

But even as Harper braces to make his 2023 debut Tuesday night, there are concerns. Chief among them: Mid-rotation starter Taijuan Walker, who chased an early exit from his last start because of forearm tightness with one of the worst starts of his career in a 13-4 drubbing before 42,137 paying customers at Dodger Stadium.

Hyperbole? Not really. Walker allowed three homers in a game for the 11th time in 169 career starts and the first time since Sept. 11, 2021. But he also walked three batters. It marked the first time he has ever given up that many homers and walks in a game.

“Today was really bad,” Walker said. “The team’s been playing really well. I feel like we’ve started clicking. Just today wasn’t a good day for me. I’ve got to be better. The last two starts weren’t very good. I’ve just got to be better.”

Here’s the thing: By all accounts, Walker is healthy. He even said it was “the best I’ve felt all year.” The forearm issue that cropped up last Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park? A thing of the past.

“No, he’s fine,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Maybe physically. But Walker’s command, in particular, has gone missing in almost all of his six starts. He hasn’t completed five innings in four of those starts and has a 6.91 ERA. His walk rate has skyrocketed to 13.2% from 6.9% last season with the Mets.

“I don’t know what it is,” Thomson said. “But yeah, he’s walked a lot more than he normally does.”

Said Walker: “I don’t really feel off. I think I’m just trying to be too cute. I’m not trusting my stuff in the zone and just letting it work. I’ve just been getting behind a lot of hitters and just leaving stuff over the middle of the plate to people.”

That was the case against the Dodgers. Walker’s fastball velocity held steady. His splitter was solid. But he couldn’t command his breaking stuff. Will Smith hit a belt-high sweeper for a solo homer in the first inning; David Peralta hit a hanging changeup out for a three-run shot in the second; Jason Heyward hit an elevated sinker out to straightaway center in the third.

Walker was lifted with one out in the fourth inning after giving up four consecutive hits and charged with eight runs, tied for his second-most in a start.

When the Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason, they hoped he would be a quality innings-eater in the middle of the rotation.

The rotation is taking shape, with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola combining to allow seven runs in their last 27 innings and No. 3 starter Ranger Suárez nearing his next minor league start. But Walker remains a problem.

“Honestly,” Walker said, “it’s just kind of up and down.”

Mostly down.

The loss evened the Phillies’ record at 15-15. But Harper is ready to rejoin the lineup — 2½ months before the Phillies’ initial “by the All-Star break” projection. They’ve successfully treaded water while waiting for their biggest start.

Harper chooses to see it differently.

“Any time that we can get 15 wins in a month, I mean, every team in baseball would take that,” Harper said. “That’s what the goal is for each team in baseball. You get to 15, it’s like, ‘OK, we got there. Keep going, keep progressing.’ You get 16 or 18 in a couple months, that’s where you’re good.”

Clemens on the hill

Mookie Betts added a garbage-time two-run homer against Craig Kimbrel in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers added two more runs in the eighth, to force the Phillies into putting a Clemens — Roger’s son, Kody — on the mound.

Clemens faced three hitters, although one was Dodgers pitcher Shelby Miller, and got two of them out.

Center stage

The Phillies’ offense consisted of a solo homer by Kyle Schwarber, a two-run single by Nick Castellanos, and two hits by Brandon Marsh. But Marsh threw to the wrong base to help fuel the Dodgers’ three-run fourth inning.

With a runner on first and one out, Marsh retrieved Betts’ single to center field and airmailed it in the direction of home plate. The runners took second and third and scored on Freddie Freeman’s ensuing two-run single to open a 6-1 Dodgers lead.

Surgery for Pache

Reserve outfielder Cristian Pache underwent surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. Phillies team physician Steven Cohen performed the procedure.

Pache is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, according to the Phillies.

On deck

The series will continue at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, with lefty Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA) facing Dodgers ace lefty Julio Urías (3-3, 4.41).

