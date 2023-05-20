Phillies hold off on naming No. 5 starter; Taijuan Walker will start Sunday on short rest

The Phillies must find a solution to their No. 5 starter issue.

“We’re talking through things … we’re talking about a lot of different scenarios,” manager Rob Thomson said Saturday of replacing Bailey Falter, who was demoted to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday

However, considering the recent performance of their other four starting pitchers, the Phillies have leaned heavily on their bullpen or as Thomson said after Friday’s 10-1 loss to the Cubs, “taxing our bullpen,” which means deciding on a No. 5 has been even more challenging.

At first, it seemed they would call a pitcher up from the minor leagues to start Sunday in the series finale against Chicago or go with a bullpen game, but they decided to hold off going that route until Tuesday, when they’ll host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Taijuan Walker, who lasted less than an inning in his last start, will get the nod on Sunday on short rest. Zack Wheeler will open the series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Walker struggled in his last start. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning against San Francisco on Wednesday and was pulled after allowing four runs while throwing 40 pitches.

He has a 6.53 ERA in his nine starts this season — not what the Phillies were expecting when they signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract.

The Phillies (20-24) have lost five straight gamesgoing into Saturday. On Friday, Ranger Suárez made his second start of the season after recovering from a left elbow strain. He gave up four runs in the second inning and his night ended there.

It was the third time in four games a starter lasted two or fewer innings. Phillies starters brought a 5.06 ERA, which is 24th in MLB, into Saturday’s game.

However, the Phillies have been forced to make multiple adjustments to the rotation due to injuries, and Thomson said the health of his players is his No. 1 priority.

“I worry more about the health of our players than I do wins and loses,” Thomson said. “We can work that stuff out, so when Ranger Suárez throws 66 pitches in two innings, my stress level goes up. Not that we lost the game, but that type of thing.

“When Taijuan throws 40 pitches in an inning, that’s stuff that stresses me out more so than wins and losses, because I truly believe it’ll work itself out.”

Turner gets day off

Trea Turner sat for the first time this season.

Thomson said he wanted to give the shortstop a break, but confirmed Turner will be back in the lineup on Sunday.

“He can do some extra work with [batting coach] Kevin [Long] in the cage,” Thomson said. “Just get some extra work, take a day ... He fought me a little bit because he wants to play everyday. I just thought that was best.”

Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason, is going through a slow start, with a slash line of .257/.302/.390. Thomson said most star players go through a similar slump when signing with a new team.

He’s struck out 53 times so far and was on the receiving end of boos at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. Edmundo Sosa got the start at shortstop, and Alec Bohm moved back to third base with Kody Clemens at first base.

Extra bases

The Phillies recalled right-hander Yunior Marte from triple-A Lehigh Valley, and to make room on the 26-man roster, Erich Uelmen was optioned to the IronPigs following Friday’s game. ... The Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... First baseman Darick Hall was transferred to the 60-day injured list to add Covey to the 40-man roster.