Taijuan Walker will begin a minor league assignment Wednesday in Reading

Taijuan Walker has taken the next step toward his return to the Phillies rotation and is set to begin a rehab assignment this week.

Walker will head to double-A Reading on Wednesday, where he’s scheduled to throw three innings. The following Tuesday, the Phillies are hoping to stretch him to five or six innings with triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Walker was placed on the injured list with right-index finger inflammation in June after developing what manager Rob Thomson called a “hot spot” on the finger. The inflammation impacted Walker’s ability to throw his signature splitter.

Walker faced live hitters on Saturday in pregame batting practice, and Thomson said his splitter looked “excellent.”

“He feels great,” Thomson said. “Says he feels like his body’s moving freely, arm’s moving freely. Better than he has all year. Probably better than he was most of the time last year, too. So it’s really a good sign. I’m really, really happy with his progress.”

Ranger Suárez’s recent back injury did not cause the Phillies to accelerate Walker’s rehab, Thomson said. Kolby Allard, who made his Phillies debut on Sunday against Cleveland, is scheduled to take Suárez’s next scheduled start.

Thomson said Walker has been responding well to a program that involves throwing weighted balls to help with his fastball velocity. Depending on how he pitches in Lehigh Valley, Walker could “possibly” be ready to return for the Phillies’ next homestand, starting on Aug. 13 with a series against the Marlins.

Michkov attends first baseball game

Matvei Michkov picked a good matchup for the first baseball game of his life.

The Flyers’ top prospect arrived stateside last week and was photographed in JFK airport wearing a Phillies hat. But Michkov, who is from Perm, Russia, hasn’t actually had much exposure to America’s pastime — he had never even caught a game on TV before. But that changed Monday night, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the series opener between the Phillies and Yankees.

Michkov, making his first public appearance in Philadelphia, was accompanied to Citizens Bank Park by his translator, Slava Kuznetsov, and Flyers teammates Tyson Foerster, Joel Farabee, and Cam York.

Originally selected seventh overall by the Flyers in 2023, Michkov was not expected to reach North America until 2026-27, when his contract expired with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League. But the top prospect’s timeline accelerated significantly this summer when Michkov was granted a release by SKA and signed his entry-level deal with the Flyers.

Several Phillies stopped to chat with him in the dugout pregame. Michkov also met with Phillies manager Rob Thomson, a native of Sarnia, Ontario, and lifelong hockey fan.

“He seems like a good guy,” Thomson said. “He’s excited to be here, he loves the city, and I’m excited to see him play.”

Michkov gave Thomson a signed hockey stick, while Thomson presented the new Flyers forward with a customized Michkov No. 39 Phillies jersey.

Extra bases

The Phillies signed Penn righty Ryan Dromboski to an undrafted free-agent deal on Monday. Dromboski, a native of Columbus, N.J., was the Ivy League pitcher of the year in 2023 and finished his Penn career with a 5.24 ERA across 139 innings. He is the third local college player, all pitchers, to sign with the Phillies this year, joining St. Joseph’s Luke Gabrysh (15th-round selection) and Penn’s Eli Trop (16th round). ... Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA) on Tuesday.