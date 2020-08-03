The Phillies placed reliever Reggie McClain on the paternity list and recalled right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley. ... With Tuesday night’s game being moved to Philadelphia, the Phillies are scheduled to play the next 13 games -- and 16 of their first 17 this season -- at Citizens Bank Park. ... Girardi said he hasn’t had a chance to speak with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night. “I understand he’s asymptomatic. Let’s really hope that it stays that way and that he got out of their locker room before anyone else contracted it,” Girardi said. “Hopefully he can get a couple negative tests right away and he can get back to work.”