TAMPA, Fla. — It wasn’t going to happen for Adam Haseley with the Phillies, so the former first-round pick will get an opportunity to start fresh elsewhere.

In a classic change-of-scenery move that also essentially puts Mickey Moniak on the opening-day roster and frees up a 40-man roster spot perhaps for top prospect Bryson Stott, the Phillies traded Haseley on Tuesday to the Chicago White Sox for minor-league right-hander McKinley Moore.

“I think sometimes a change of scenery is good for players,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Great kid. Works really hard. He was doing everything we asked him.’

But Haseley was unable to cement himself as the Phillies’ future center fielder over the last three seasons after being drafted eighth overall in 2017. Given yet another chance this spring after Odúbel Herrera went down with a muscle strain in his side, Haseley was outplayed by Moniak.

When spring training opened, the former No. 1 overall pick began working with new hitting coach Kevin Long, who moved him closer to the plate and changed his stride to get more rotation in his swing. Moniak homered in three games in a row last week.

After that, it was a matter only if the Phillies believe Moniak can handle center field. Girardi has talked about using him as the left-handed half of a center-field timeshare with Matt Vierling.

“Those two guys have played really well,” Girardi said. “It gives us left-handed options and right-handed options. I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do. We could [platoon them]. One could take it and run with it.”

But trading Haseley for a minor-league reliever has other potential implications.

The Phillies likely will need to open a few spots on the 40-man roster next week, whether Stott beats out Alec Bohm in a third-base competition or a few nonroster relievers make the team with Sam Coonrod (shoulder) and possibly lefty José Alvarado (neck) sidelined.

Haseley batted .264 with five homers and a .695 on-base plus slugging percentage in 116 games over three seasons with the Phillies. He played well after getting called up for the first time in 2019 and was the opening-day center fielder last year.

But Girardi gave Haseley less playing time than speedy Roman Quinn in the shortened 2020 season. Last year, Haseley took a month-long leave of absence for personal reasons in mid-April and spent the rest of the season in the minors.

Moore, 23, has a 4.43 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 63 innings over two minor-league seasons with the White Sox.