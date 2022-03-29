CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ready or not, opening day is 10 days away, and the Phillies still have several roster decisions to make.

Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott at third base?

Mickey Moniak or Adam Haseley as the lefty-hitting half of a center-field platoon?

Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suárez in the season-opening rotation or delayed at the start?

It will all be settled by the time the Phillies break camp here April 6 after playing the spring-training finale against the Rays at Tropicana Field. In the meantime, let’s take a swing at predicting the opening-day roster.

Catchers

(2) J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

If Realmuto had his way, how many games would he start behind the plate?

“He wants to catch 197,” Girardi said last week.

OK, so it’s a good thing Realmuto doesn’t write out the lineup.

Girardi, a former catcher, estimated that 120 to 125 starts is a “safe number” for most catchers. Realmuto, who turned 31 this month, averaged 120 starts in the last six full seasons. So, the choice of who should back him up — Stubbs or fellow newcomer Donny Sands — may be the least stressful roster decision the Phillies make. Stubbs gets the nod here based on his experience, albeit only 51 games, in the big leagues.

But the rigors of all that catching has taken a physical toll on Realmuto. He was banged up in each of the last three years, and in time, will probably need to scale back his workload to hold up for the entirety of a five-year contract that runs through 2025.

That time is not now, though. And when it does come, catching prospects Rafael Marchan or Logan O’Hoppe may be ready to share the duties.

Infielders

(6) Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius, Bohm, Johan Camargo, Nick Maton

Maybe there will be an April surprise. Maybe some middle infield-needy team (White Sox? Angels?) will buy Gregorius’ solid spring as a sign that he’s primed for a bounce-back season and trade for the veteran shortstop.

Or maybe Girardi will somehow squeeze Gregorius, Bohm and Stott into two spots and find enough at-bats for each of them.

But in the absence of those scenarios, it’s not clear how Bohm and Stott can both be on the roster and play every day.

Stott, a 24-year-old shortstop prospect, is doing everything possible to make the team. He picked up three more hits Monday and is 8-for-15 with five walks this spring. But Gregorius is almost certain to be the opening-day shortstop. Stott has played one game at third base. Asked when he may play another, Girardi said he’s unsure.

It seems, then, like it’s still Bohm’s job to lose. And maybe he will lose it. He’s 2-for-19 entering Tuesday’s game against the Yankees in Tampa and must have a strong final week of camp to hold off a challenge from either Stott or Camargo, a versatile infielder who hit 19 homers as the Braves’ everyday third baseman in 2018.

“There’s a lot of times you look at numbers, but we look at different things than just pure numbers and how a guy’s hitting,” Girardi said. “I think Alec’s made a lot of improvement since he’s been here.”

Outfielders

(5) Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Matt Vierling, Moniak

The plan called for Vierling to share center field with lefty-hitting Odúbel Herrera. But Herrera strained a muscle in his side and will begin the season on the injured list, and suddenly Moniak and Haseley reentered the picture to platoon with Vierling or serve as a fifth outfielder.

Moniak has seized the opportunity. New hitting coach Kevin Long moved him closer to the plate and changed his stride to better utilize his hips and get more rotation in his swing. It’s working. Moniak has three homers and two doubles in his last four games. As long as the Phillies think he can handle playing center field, he has the edge over Haseley.

Schwarber will be the primary left fielder, with Castellanos also getting time there when Schwarber is the designated hitter and in right field when Harper takes a turn in the DH spot.

Starting pitching

(5) Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin, Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler

Neither Suárez nor Wheeler has made a spring-training start yet. The likelihood of an expanded April roster may still enable the Phillies to put them in the season-opening rotation and back them up with multiple-inning relievers for their first few starts.

Once Suárez and Wheeler are up to speed, the Phillies believe they have a throwback rotation, with five starters who can pitch deep into games.

“I know the game’s kind of going in that way to where a lot of starters are throwing five innings,” said Nola, who will start his fifth consecutive opening day. “But we want our five innings to be seven innings. I feel like every one of us has done that in our career. That’s what we want to do.”

Relief pitchers

(10) Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, Brad Hand, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Ryan Sherriff, Bailey Falter, Cristopher Sánchez, Nick Nelson

Alvarado is the name to watch here. He was shut down for three days last week because of neck stiffness and hasn’t appeared in a spring-training game. If he’s able to get into a few games before camp breaks, he could be ready for an on-time start.

“I’m concerned about it a little bit,” Girardi said. “I still think there’s time. But I’m a little concerned about it.”

If Alvarado begins the season on the injured list alongside Sam Coonrod (shoulder strain), the Phillies could turn to left-hander Damon Jones. Girardi is also impressed with Braeden Ogle, a nonroster lefty acquired last summer from the Pirates. Ogle hasn’t allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings.

The Phillies expect to fill expanded roster spots with pitchers who can throw multiple innings. That’s where Falter, Sánchez, and Nelson come in. One thing is clear: The short spring training figures to test pitchers’ arms in April.

“It’s a concern for every organization in the game,” Girardi said. “And our situation is tough where it’s 13 [games] in a row. But you’ve got to find a way to get through it and keep everybody healthy. That’s the most important thing.”