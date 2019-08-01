The Phils made moves for depth or just to get new guys they aren’t tired of yet. None of the moves cost them anything much, which should be all the information one needs. They sent “cash considerations” to Baltimore for starter Dan Straily, demoted in June to the minors with a 9.82 earned run average. It would be nice to know how much it costs to get a pitcher who gives up more than one earned run per inning pitched. Probably not a lot.