Phillies acquire outfielder Harrison Bader from the Twins

In 2023, the Phillies looked into acquiring Harrison Bader at the trade deadline but elected to pass on him and other available outfielders.

Two years later, they came around.

Advertisement

With about five hours to spare before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline, the Phillies picked up Bader from the Twins. It marked the second swap in as many days with Minnesota, following Wednesday night’s blockbuster for closer Jhoan Duran.

» READ MORE: Can the Phillies acquire an outfielder who would have a bigger impact than Justin Crawford?

The Phillies will send double-A outfielder Hendry Mendez and 17-year-old Dominican Summer League right-hander Geremy Villoria to the Twins. Pitcher Brett de Geus was designated for assignment to make room for Bader on the 40-man roster.

Bader, 31, is batting .258 with 12 homers and a .778 OPS in 307 plate appearances this season. A right-handed hitter and nine-year major-league veteran, he’s a stellar defender and former Gold Glove winner in 2021.

It’s unclear how Bader fits into the Phillies’ outfield plan, whether he plays everyday in center field or left or shares time in either of those spots with lefty-swinging Brandon Marsh or struggling Max Kepler.

» READ MORE: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Duran from Twins: ‘He was the best guy out there’

The Phillies could also call up 21-year-old prospect Justin Crawford, batting .325 and reaching base at a .411 clip in triple A. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently that the Phillies discussed a promotion for Crawford but decided to wait until they could guarantee he would play every day.

Maybe the passing of the trade deadline will provide clarity.

The Phillies explored several trade options for the outfield, ranging from the Guardians’ Steven Kwan to the White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. and the Orioles’ Ramón Laureano. But after moving two of the top six players in their farm system — right-hander Mick Abel and teenage catcher Eduardo Tait — for Duran, they opted for a lower prospect cost to land Bader.

Interestingly, the Twins signed Bader to a one-year, $6.25 million contract after Kepler left in free agency for a $10 million deal with the Phillies. Bader wasn’t signed as an everyday outfielder but played his way into the role.

Kepler, meanwhile, is batting .203 with 11 homers and a .655 OPS.

The Phillies will be Bader’s fifth team since the middle of 2022. He got traded to the Yankees at the 2022 deadline and went 10-for-30 with five homers in nine postseason games.

To add Bader to the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Brett de Geus for assignment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.