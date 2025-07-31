Can the Phillies acquire an outfielder who would have a bigger impact than Justin Crawford?

Nine years ago, when Dave Dombrowski ran the Red Sox’s baseball operations, he traded for a Twins reliever at the deadline, then called up his best outfield prospect from triple A the next day.

Is history about to repeat?

OK, so nobody would mistake star closer Jhoan Duran for middle-inning lefty Fernando Abad. But Justin Crawford sure does have a lot in common with Andrew Benintendi, perhaps even right down to their career trajectories.

And in the hours before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline, the biggest question for the Phillies — after trading for Duran in Dombrowski’s boldest swap since taking the wheel in December 2020 — is this: Can they acquire an outfielder who will have a bigger impact than whatever is realistic for Crawford?

First, a few of the available options, listed alphabetically:

Harrison Bader, Twins Willi Castro, Twins Brendan Donovan, Cardinals Steven Kwan, Guardians Ramón Laureano, Orioles Cedric Mullins, Orioles Luis Robert Jr., White Sox

Kwan is the biggest name here. He’s also out of the Phillies’ reach as long as they hold firm on not trading top prospect Andrew Painter — “We’re just not moving him,” Dombrowski said Wednesday — and probably 21-year-old infielder Aidan Miller.

Donovan, a first-time All-Star this season, is interesting in that he can play multiple infield and outfield positions. But like Kwan, he has two more years of club control and would come at considerable cost in a trade. Such deals are more common in the offseason than at the deadline.

Bader, Castro, and Mullins are in their walk years, and thus, more likely to move now. Castro, a switch hitter, hits lefties (.837 OPS in 98 plate appearances). The Phillies looked into Bader, a solid defender but light hitter, at the deadline two years ago before passing on adding an outfielder. Mullins is batting .308 with a .915 OPS since the All-Star break, but has struggled overall.

Laureano might be the more intriguing Orioles outfielder. Not only is the 31-year-old having a better season than Mullins, but he has a $6.5 million team option for next year.

Then there’s Robert, who has drawn interest from both the Phillies and Mets as they duke it out for National League East supremacy.

Robert’s value in the marketplace is, well, complicated. He has $20 million team options (or $2 million buyouts) for both 2026 and 2027, so the White Sox are peddling him as a controllable player. Acquiring teams view him as a rental, given the likelihood of picking up options on an injury-prone player who’s batting .219 with a .656 OPS since 2023.

But there’s no denying Robert’s talent. He’s two years removed from a 38-homer, 20-steal season for the White Sox. He turns 28 on Sunday. And those who believe in him insist he would be reinvigorated by getting out of Chicago.

“He’s the complete package,” said Phillies reliever Tanner Banks, Robert’s former teammate with the White Sox. “He’s young. He’s very toolsy. He’s not a guy I like to face. Even if he’s having a down year, I don’t like to face him.”

The White Sox continue to put a high price on Robert, one major league source said this week, signaling that they’d consider picking up his 2026 option. Maybe they’re bluffing. As 6 p.m. draws nearer, maybe they’ll lower their expectations. Or maybe an outfield-needy buyer caves in to desperation and meets their demand.

Whatever the case, the Phillies are likely having an internal discussion (debate?) about how much Crawford could help them down the stretch.

Crawford, 21, is having a big season in triple A. Through Wednesday, he was third in the International League in batting average (.325), sixth in on-base percentage (.411), and third in stolen bases (33). His contact skills are exemplary. His defense gets somewhat mixed, though generally favorable reviews.

But Crawford is a polarizing prospect within the sport because of his extreme tendency to hit the ball on the ground. His groundball rate in triple A this season is 61.8%. For context, the Brewers’ Christian Yelich (60.1%) is the only qualified major-league hitter with a groundball rate higher than 55%.

It raises a red flag for some scouts. Others aren’t bothered by it.

“With his speed and the shift being banned, I don’t know why people think it’s such a bad thing about ground balls,” one NL scout said recently. “I understand why you want the line drives to turn into doubles and triples. But he’s going to steal 75 bases a year if [the Phillies] let him, so he’ll turn those ground balls into extra bases anyway.”

Besides, the Phillies would likely want Crawford to bat at the bottom of the order, at least initially, and provide energy and speed.

Just like the Red Sox did with Benintendi.

Like Crawford, Benintendi was 21 when he made his major-league debut on Aug. 2, 2016, in Seattle. He made his first start a day later, batting ninth in left field, and got two hits. In 118 plate appearances down the stretch, he batted .295 with an .835 OPS and helped the Red Sox win the AL East title.

Dombrowski brought up Benintendi’s name a few weeks ago in answering a question about his philosophy on the best time to call up a top prospect.

“I’ve brought guys up in pennant races and they’ve done very well,” he said. “Benintendi and [Rafael] Devers [in 2017], at times. They’ve done very well for us. But you want to know if you bring somebody up that they’re going to play. You’re not going to bring up a young kid and just have him sit on the bench.”

As the clock ticks toward 6 p.m., the Phillies must decide if playing Crawford every day would give them a better boost in the outfield than the external options that are available.