The Phillies completed a trade Friday morning with Pittsburgh for a left-handed pitcher three days after the teams had a deal fall through after an initial agreement. But Friday’s deal was for a minor-league reliever instead of the major-league starter the Phillies tried to acquire earlier this week.

The Phillies acquired Braeden Ogle, a hard-throwing 24-year-old who is not on the Pirates’ 40-man roster and is in his first season in triple A. Abrahan Gutierrez, the minor-league catcher the Phillies sent, was one of the two players they had packaged earlier this week in return for left-handed starter Tyler Anderson before Pittsburgh nixed the deal over medical concerns about Phillies minor-league pitcher Cristian Hernandez.

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Friday, and the Phillies continue to monitor the market for major-league pitching, both starters and relievers. They enter Friday’s series in Pittsburgh at .500 and 3 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East. It would be an underwhelming deadline if the Phillies are unable to make additional moves.

Ogle has a 3.13 ERA this season in 31 2/3 innings with triple-A Indianapolis. He has struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings but has also walked 6.5 per nine. He has two walks and 13 strikeouts over his seven outings. The Pirates drafted Ogle in 2016′s fourth round and moved him two years ago to the bullpen. His fastball touches 97 mph.