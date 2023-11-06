Phillies add two pitchers from the Rays to their 40-man roster

In an effort to improve their pitching depth, the Phillies on Monday picked up two arms from one of the deepest stockpiles around: the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies claimed left-hander Josh Fleming off waivers, then traded for righty Michael Mercado. Both were added to the 40-man roster, with pitchers Michael Plassmeyer and Erich Uelmen getting outrighted to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Fleming, 27, has a 4.88 ERA in 55 major league appearances, including 22 starts, since 2020. He has had more success as a reliever (3.73 ERA), although he did shut out the Phillies for six innings in the finale of the shortened 2020 season.

Mercado, 24, posted a 4.79 ERA in 52 appearances between double A and triple A. Like Fleming, he was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2017, when Phillies assistant Ani Kilambi worked for the Rays.