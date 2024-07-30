Phillies trade for White Sox lefty reliever Tanner Banks; deal Gregory Soto to Orioles, source says

Not to be shut out amid a frenzy of trades on deadline day, the Phillies tidied up their bullpen Tuesday by adding one lefty and subtracting another.

The Phillies acquired Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox for single-A infielder William Bergolla. Shortly thereafter, they beat the 6 p.m. deadline by shipping Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles for double-A right-hander Seth Johnson and single-A righty Moisés Chace, according to a source.

In keeping with their deadline strategy of addressing hyper-specific roster needs, the Phillies added Banks to the bullpen in an attempt to get tougher against left-handed batters. The 32-year-old has a 4.13 ERA in 41 appearances with the White Sox but has held lefties to a .184 average and .492 OPS.

» READ MORE: After years toiling, Carlos Estévez is happy to join a star-laden Phillies core: ‘I’m in the right place’

Banks also has recorded more than three outs in 16 appearances, likely giving manager Rob Thomson a multiple-inning reliever option before Carlos Estévez, Jeff Hoffman, José Alvarado, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. Banks will also push righties Yunior Marté and José Ruiz down the depth chart.

Soto’s stock fell within the Phillies’ reliever ranks. Acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a January 2023 trade for outfielder Matt Vierling and utilityman Nick Maton, the two-time former All-Star closer struggled without a defined role in Thomson’s bullpen. He posted a 4.42 ERA, including a 4.08 mark this season.

Johnson, 25, was the Orioles’ No. 12 prospect, according to Baseball America’s midseason rankings. Although he will be assigned to the minors, the Phillies must add him to their 40-man roster. Johnson had a 2.63 ERA in 18 starts in double A.

Chace, 21, was ranked by Baseball America as the Orioles’ 24th-best prospect. He had a 3.46 ERA in 17 games (nine starts) at the high-A level.

The Phillies traded a pair of pitching prospects — 22-year-old George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri — a few days ago to acquire closer Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels.

This is a developing story and will be updated.