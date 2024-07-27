Phillies trade for right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez

With 72 hours to spare before the trade deadline, the Phillies acquired a veteran reliever they can envision getting the last out of a playoff series.

It remains to be seen whether Carlos Estévez will take over a closer role that has gone mostly unassigned in Rob Thomson’s managerial tenure. But the Phillies on Saturday night paid a prospect price to get the 31-year-old right-hander from the Angels, jettisoning double-A lefty Samuel Aldegheri and single-A righty George Klassen.

Estévez, who is eligible for free agency after the season, has 51 saves over the last two years with the Angels, including 20 this season. He has always thrown hard, averaging 96.4 mph on his fastball this year. But his ERA is down to 2.38 from 3.90 last season in large part because he slashed his walk rate from 11% to 4%.

» READ MORE: Outfielder Austin Hays to make his Phillies debut, a day after being traded from Baltimore

The Phillies haven’t designated a closer this season, with lefty José Alvarado and right-hander Jeff Hoffman getting most of the save opportunities based on matchups against the opposing lineup. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski admitted Friday that he was angling to trade for a reliever but said it didn’t necessarily have to be a closer.

“I don’t think that’s been the way we’ve used our bullpen, so I wouldn’t just [say] a closer,” Dombrowski said. “I’d see somebody who can pitch innings late in a game that are important innings for us, like our other guys do.”

The Phillies sold high on Aldegheri and Klassen, 22-year-olds who are having breakout seasons in the minors.

Aldegheri has a 3.23 ERA in 15 starts and was promoted to double-A earlier this month. Klassen has a 1.97 ERA in 14 starts between two levels of A-ball. But after struggling to throw strikes at the University of Minnesota, it remains unclear whether he will be able to harness his command at the upper levels of the minors.