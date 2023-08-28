Trea Turner homers twice, while Bryce Harper closes in on 300 in 6-4 Phillies win

Trea Turner doesn’t often emote on the field, especially when he’s circling the bases. But as he crossed home plate in the fifth inning Monday night, having put the Phillies ahead with a two-run home run, he patted Bryce Harper on the chest and cracked a smile.

Hittin’ season?

More like homer season.

It has become a familiar scene. Having already set the franchise record for homers in a month, the Phillies bashed three more en route to a 6-4 victory over Shohei’s Angels before 38,142 paying customers at Citizens Bank Park.

Turner went deep twice, a solo shot in the first inning before his go-ahead homer against Angels starter Lucas Giolito. In between, Bryce Harper belted a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth inning after Turner worked a leadoff walk.

Make it 28 homers in the last 11 games and 52 overall in August for the Phillies, bashing on Broad Street as they were built. It’s the fourth-most homers in a month by any team this season and more than the previous club record of 46 in September 2019.

And it’s no wonder the Phillies have won four games in a row and six out of seven.

Don’t look now, but the Phillies’ best players are playing like, well, their best players. Turner, who began the month in the worst funk of his career, is batting .313 with seven homers in August; Harper, who endured a career-long homer drought earlier in the season, is batting .360 with eight homers despite playing through a stiff back.

Taijuan Walker labored at times but got into the sixth inning. The bullpen accounted for 10 outs, including Matt Strahm’s sixth-inning strikeout of Shohei Ohtani, who remained stuck on a majors-leading 44 homers.

Turner saved a run with the bases loaded in the first inning on Logan O’Hoppe’s hard grounder to the hole at shortstop. He tied the game against Giolito in the first inning. Harper evened it again in the fourth after the Angels took a 3-1 lead against Walker.

When the month began, the Phillies ranked 21st in the majors in homers. Entering Monday night, they were 13th. For the 12th time in 25 games this month, they hit at least three homers in a game.

Walker survives

Walker overcame a 24-pitch first inning and recorded two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in a limit-the-damage outing.

It marked Walker’s second start since his 10-day breather to deal with arm fatigue. He was sharper last week against the Giants. But he also wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and stranded two runners in both the third and fourth innings.

Mickey’s so fine

Playing against the Phillies for the first time since they traded him 13 months ago, Mickey Moniak went 3-for-4 with a bunt single, a triple, and an RBI. He also made a leaping catch against the wall in left-center field.

Moniak, swapped for rent-a-starter Noah Syndergaard, said he has “no bad feelings” for the Phillies. He batted .129/.214/.172 with 41 strikeouts in 105 plate appearances and dealt with injuries after being drafted first overall in 2016.

“I’m a believer in, if you want to have success and you want to stick, that you’re going to have to earn it,” said Moniak, who lugged an 8-for-51 slump with 23 strikeouts into the game. “I didn’t earn it, and that was that.”