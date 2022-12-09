As Trea Turner followed the Phillies’ improbable run to the World Series from afar this year, he recognized something familiar. It wasn’t just that they were playing good baseball; it was that they were enjoying each other’s company while they did it. Their team chemistry was palpable, and Turner — an eight-year veteran who signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies on Monday — knew it was impossible to fake.

Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott spent the playoffs stealthily dumping water on a player’s head while he was doing a postgame interview. Garrett Stubbs dressed up as a taco for Halloween, after Kyle Schwarber won a promotion that gifted free tacos to all of America. When a reliever was struggling, Ranger Suárez often stood in the dugout, turned to the crowd, and waved his arms in an attempt to elicit some cheers.

These things don’t happen unless a team genuinely likes each other — loves each other — and as Turner followed along, he saw more and more examples of that team affection. Of course, his former Washington Nationals teammates, Bryce Harper and Schwarber, could attest to it themselves. But Turner also saw it with his own eyes, and it appealed to him.

He and his wife, Kristen, evaluated the free-agency options this offseason with the intention of signing a long-term deal. Money wasn’t the most important consideration. It ultimately boiled down to fit. And for the Turners, Philadelphia felt like the best choice, and not just because they’d be reunited with the Harpers and the Schwarbers. It was also because of the Phillies’ team chemistry, which in Turner’s mind, could translate to wins on the field.

“It’s hard to win that time of year, because you play such good competition,” Turner said on Thursday. “But I think the good teams I’ve been on, we’ve loved each other; we’ve loved hanging out, and that’s what this ball club has.

“It’s really important. That’s how you make deep runs. When you’re not playing well in June and July, that’s how you get through it, because you want to be together.”

To say this team wants to be together would be an understatement. When Stubbs, who was traded to the Phillies in November of 2021, arrived at spring training in Clearwater, Fla., he found a club that prided itself on inclusivity. Reliever Corey Knebel organized team dinners and other functions, like a trip to the Roberto Clemente museum while they were in Pittsburgh. Schwarber and Nick Castellanos organized such events as well.

“That’s the greatest part about this team,” Stubbs said last month. “While there might be some people that hang out with more people than others, everyone can go to dinner and have a great time. There are no cliques. At any point, if somebody was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ We would go to dinner together. It’s not like one group is hanging out exclusively with each other.

“That was something I saw from the very beginning. If somebody gets called up, they feel like they’re a part of the team right away. Everybody gets to be themselves. Whatever makes you play the best, everyone is bought in. It’s just a great group of dudes, and not every team has that.”

Turner has already made inroads with his new teammates. He is close with hitting coach Kevin Long, who talked to Turner the morning he signed his contract, from their time together in Washington. He has already heard from his future double-play partner, Stott. And he got a call from Schwarber on Thursday morning to talk about where Turner — who profiles as a leadoff hitter — will be hitting in the Phillies’ lineup.

“I don’t know…he stole a lot of bases last year,” Turner joked about Schwarber, the Phillies’ unconventional leadoff hitter last season. “I don’t know if I want to kick him out of there. I think it’s going to be fun playing in this lineup. From top to bottom, there are so many guys who can contribute. So, I’m excited. I don’t really have a preference, but I’m going to give Schwarbs a hard time.”

It’s that type of selflessness that will make Turner a natural addition to the Phillies. After signing a $300 million contract, he could have easily arrived with demands. But he seems willing to do whatever it takes to put his team in the best position possible.

“Hopefully from a baseball standpoint I can add to (the team),” Turner said. “But from a clubhouse standpoint, I think I’ll fit in great here.”

