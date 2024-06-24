Phillies turn first triple play in nearly seven years against the Tigers

DETROIT — What began as a broken-bat pop-up back to the mound Monday night ended up as the 34th triple play turned by the Phillies in their 142-year history.

With the Phillies already leading 4-0, the Tigers had runners on first and third in the third inning when former Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling hit a soft knuckler to the mound. Aaron Nola gloved it and flipped to first, where Carson Kelly ranged too far off the base.

But Detroit’s Zach McKinstry misread the play and took off for home plate. Bryce Harper threw across the diamond to third baseman Alec Bohm, who stepped on the bag to complete the trifecta.

It marked the first triple play turned by the Phillies since Aug. 27, 2017, when Rhys Hoskins started a 7-4-3 triple play from left field against the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies won that game, 6-3.