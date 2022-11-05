Win and continue. Lose and go home.

It’s that simple for the Phillies, who face the Houston Astros in a must-win Game 6 in the World Series Saturday. The Astros lead the series 3-2, and the Phillies will need to win twice in Houston to bring back a World Series championship to Philadelphia.

Phillies ace Zach Wheeler (1-2, 2.67 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies Saturday. Despite velocity problems and allowing five runs in five innings against the Astros in Game 2, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is confident Wheeler will be ready, thanks to an extra day’s rest.

“I think the numbers kind of speak for themselves with how well he’s pitched, not just this season, but his entire career with that extra day,” Realmuto told The Inquirer. “I think it helps most starting pitchers, just that extra day of rest. I know I’ve never been a starting pitcher, so I don’t know exactly how to define it, but they always seem to do a lot better and feel a lot better with that extra day.”

The Astros will counter with Framber Valdez, who set Twitter ablaze after his Game 2 victory with claims the lefty was doctoring the baseball. Umpires found no such evidence after checking his hands, and the Phillies said they had no concerns.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 6 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros:

What channel is Phillies-Astros on?

Phillies-Astros Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern Saturday.

Here’s where you can watch and listen in Philadelphia:

Fox29: Joe Davis and John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting

94.1 WIP: Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen, with NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer Tom McCarthy calling the fifth and sixth innings

Fox Depotes: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez

La Unika 1680 AM: Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen

Where can I stream Phillies-Astros?

Phillies-Astros will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since all the games will air on broadcast television.

Philly weather messed up Joe Davis’ broadcast schedule

Not only is this this first World Series Joe Davis has had the chance to call for Fox, it’s also his first season calling a full slate of NFL games for the network.

Davis was scheduled to call Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. alongside Daryl Johnston. But because of Monday’s rain delay in Philadelphia that pushed back the World Series a day, Adam Amin will now call that game for Fox.

If the Phillies win and force a Game 7, Fox will also need a replacement for Kevin Burkhardt, who hosts the network’s pre- and postgame coverage during the World Series and is slated to call Packers-Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Davis has become a familiar voice for Philly sports fans over the past month after calling the NLDS, the NLCS, and the World Series. Phillies fans are notoriously tough — they once forced Buck to quit Twitter for nearly a year — but there has been almost unanimous praise of Davis during his first full postseason as Fox’s top baseball announcer.

Eagles fans will get a taste of his play-calling chops in Week 16, when the Birds take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Christmas Eve matchup.

“I told them they better not reassign that one,” Davis joked prior to Wednesday’s Game 4.

Phillies pregame options

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live at 7 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox: MLB on Fox Pregame at 7 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, who is scheduled to call Packers-Lions Sunday afternoon, will host Fox’s studio coverage throughout the World Series.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On-Deck, 7 p.m., hosted by Gregg Murphy.

* If necessary