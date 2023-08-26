Phillies smash St. Louis, 12-1 behind three homers and a dominant outing from Zach Wheeler

Behind a dominant outing from Zach Wheeler, the Phillies clobbered the St. Louis Cardinals, 12-1.

Wheeler threw seven complete innings Saturday, striking out ten and allowing three hits and walking zero. It marked Wheeler’s fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 20th of his career.

The Phillies entered Saturday one home run away from tying their franchise record of 46 for home runs in a month. Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, and Brandon Marsh each went deep against the Cardinals to surpass that marker and bring the Phillies’ league-leading home run total to 48 in August.

With the win, the Phillies take their second straight series victory and will look for a sweep against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled for a 1:35 p.m. first pitch.

Wheeler is in top form

In his last outing on Aug. 20 against the Washington Nationals, Wheeler allowed five hits and four earned runs in the first inning and ended up taking the loss. It was a completely different story on Saturday, where he looked dominant from the first batter he faced, as he struck out six of the first seven Cardinals hitters.

The right-hander didn’t allow a base runner until the third inning when Cardinals designated hitter Luken Baker smacked a home run down the left field line, the first of his MLB career.

Baker’s home run was off a sweeper, a pitch Wheeler added to his arsenal in spring training. The sweeper, sometimes also called a slurve, is a variation of a slider with a more horizontal break. The sweeper has been one of Wheeler’s best put-away pitches this season and has allowed only three home runs, including Baker’s, off the pitch since he began using it this year.

A softly-hit grounder in the third which Trea Turner had to bare-hand and Tommy Edman was able to beat out was the only other hit or base runner that Wheeler allowed until the eighth inning.

Wheeler, who had been sitting for an extended period of time while the Phillies offense racked up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, came back out for the eighth and faced one batter. He allowed a leadoff single and was pulled for Gregory Soto.

The velocity of Wheeler’s four-seamer was up on Saturday. He has been averaging 95.9 mph with the pitch over the 2023 season, but that figure was up to 96.8 against the Cardinals. Wheeler touched 98 mph with his four-seamer four times.

Lineup depth

The Phillies fell behind first for the second time against the Cardinals, who took a 1-0 lead with Baker’s homer in the top of the third. And just like Friday night, it was the bottom half of the Phillies lineup that got the offense started.

Marsh, hitting in the eight-spot, extended his hit streak to nine games with a single to lead off the bottom of the third, a new career high.

A pair of walks to Jake Cave and Kyle Schwarber loaded the bases with no outs, and Marsh came in to score and tie the game after Turner hit into a double play. A RBI single from Bryce Harper scored Cave and put the Phillies in front, 2-1.

The Phillies tacked on another run in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to extend their lead to 5-1. They broke the game open in the seventh, capitalizing on six hits — including homers from both Castellanos and Marsh — and two walks to plate seven more runs.

Five different Phillies recorded multi-hit games, with Harper going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and both Castellanos and Marsh collecting 3 RBIs. Cardinals pitchers also allowed seven walks.