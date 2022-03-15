CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the gaggle of Phillies officials clustered around bullpen mounds here Tuesday morning, the most pleasant sound was the mitt-popping induced by Zach Eflin’s fastball over two simulated innings.

“I would consider myself pretty ahead [of schedule],” Eflin said later. “I went in the offseason training as if I was going to be ready the first week of the season, regardless of what anybody was telling me. Just glad I prepared that way. It feels good.”

» READ MORE: Matt Vierling comes into Phillies camp eyeing an everyday job

That’s no small matter, considering Eflin had surgery six months ago to repair a tear in the patellar tendon of his right knee. At the time, doctors said it would be six to eight months before Eflin would pitch again, casting doubt on his readiness for the start of the season. But Tuesday marked his seventh bullpen session and second with team officials able to supervise in the aftermath of the owners’ lockout.

The Phillies will remain cautious with Eflin, who has had recurring knee problems throughout his career. He’s had two patellar tendon repairs in five years and underwent surgery on his left knee in 2016. Until the Phillies see Eflin field his position in an exhibition game, they won’t use permanent marker to jot his name into the season-opening starting rotation.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper: Would be a ‘downer’ if Phillies don’t sign one of three sluggers, including Kris Bryant

But all signs point to Eflin’s being ready for an on-time start in large part because of the work he did with an independent physical therapist during the 99-day lockout.

Eflin, who lives about a 2½-hour drive from here in the Orlando area, said he spent four days a week at the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater in October and November. In anticipation of the lockout, assistant athletic trainer Joe Rauch recommended Eflin continue his work with physical therapist Alex Mendez, founder of RAM Performance and Rehab in Orlando.

But without being able to communicate with the Phillies’ medical and training staffs, Eflin also had to listen to his body and react accordingly.

“I kind of just started bullpens when I wanted to and when I felt like it was right,” Eflin said. “There was nobody telling me how to do it or when to do it. That was an interesting part. But I trust myself more than anybody, and I’m really happy with when I started and how I started and how I’m feeling now.”

The Phillies’ strength is their starting rotation, led by 2021 Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler, former All-Star Aaron Nola, and veteran workhorse Kyle Gibson. But given their lack of depth, they will need Eflin and 2021 revelation Ranger Suárez to stay healthy.

Wheeler is trending behind the other pitchers after a bout of offseason shoulder soreness, while Suárez hasn’t arrived in camp because of a delay in getting his work visa in Colombia. Eflin’s progress, then, represents a welcome positive development.

» READ MORE: Shortstop competition? Didi Gregorius says he was told by Phillies to prepare for position switch

It’s a pivotal year for Eflin from a personal standpoint, too. He turns 28 in April and is on track to be eligible for free agency next winter. A big season could mean a big payday. But that will also mean making more than his career-highs of 28 starts and 163⅓ innings.

“Absolutely,” Eflin said. “I think every year is big. But I think I’ve missed enough time during my tenure here that I feel like I need to be ready the first week and really give the team every bit of me. That’s kind of been the process throughout the whole thing.”

Extra bases

The Phillies signed right-handed reliever Dillon Maples to a minor-league contract with a nonroster invitation to spring training. Maples, 29, was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs after posting a 2.59 ERA in 28 games last season. ... The Phillies finalized their twin one-year, $6 million contracts with free-agent relievers Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand. Lefty reliever Scott Moss was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Hand.