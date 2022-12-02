Two months ago, Zach Eflin closed out the game that quenched an 11-year Phillies postseason drought.

Now, he’s slamming the door on a seven-year Phillies career.

Eflin, among the youngest starting pitchers in a free-agent market that’s still only simmering, has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, a source confirmed Thursday night. The deal was not announced because it is pending a physical.

It marks a homecoming for Eflin, who grew up and still resides in central Florida, near Orlando. The contract is also the largest ever handed out by the Rays to a free agent, surpassing a $35 million pact with pitcher Wilson Alvarez in 1998.

Eflin, 28, reached free agency after turning down his half of a $15 million mutual option with the Phillies for 2023. He wagered on himself because he desired two things: a multiyear guarantee and a chance to be a starter again.

With the Rays, Eflin will get both.

And to think, a few months ago, the right-hander wasn’t certain when he might pitch again.

» READ MORE: What if the Phillies whiff on a shortstop? Exploring contingency plans to improve the roster.

Eflin missed nearly three months this season with a bruised right knee, the latest in a series of knee injuries that limited him to 31 starts over the last two years. When he returned in the middle of September, there wasn’t time to recondition his arm for starting. He made seven relief appearances down the stretch and gave up one run in 7⅔ innings for a 1.17 ERA.

The Phillies acquired Eflin on Dec. 19, 2014, in what turned out to be the first major trade of their rebuilding process. They sent Jimmy Rollins to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Eflin, whom they targeted in the draft two years earlier but missed out on taking.

Eflin made his major-league debut in 2016. He overcame surgery on both knees and emerged from a group of young pitchers that included Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez to secure a spot in the starting rotation in 2018.

In seven seasons with the Phillies, Eflin had a 4.49 ERA in 127 games, including 115 starts.

Before he came back, Eflin said the opportunity to pitch — in any role — down the stretch “would mean the world to me.”

It turned out to be worth $40 million.