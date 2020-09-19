Manager Joe Girardi, however, had to lean entirely on his bullpen in the second game and that, predictably, did not go nearly as well. Reliever David Hale opened with three scoreless innings and the Phillies built a 2-0 lead. But Hale managed to get just one out in the fourth, and by the time the inning was over the two-run lead had turned into a three-run deficit before David Phelps came on to get the final out.