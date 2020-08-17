Now, after playing 16 of their 17 games at home and after having an unwanted week off and after a bullpen meltdown of epic proportion, the Phillies are about to go on the road. They will play 10 games in 11 days in four cities, including a doubleheader against Toronto in Buffalo, N.Y., a place they have not played since 1885 when they were still known as the Quakers. Did you really think this season would ever get less weird?