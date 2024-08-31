Phillies shut out the Braves as Zack Wheeler notches 100th career win

Zack Wheeler’s first-ever win came against the Atlanta Braves, in his first career start on June 18, 2013.

Lots of things have changed in the years since, including the team that Wheeler plays for. But on Saturday night, as the 34-year-old former Met eclipsed 100 career wins, one thing was the same to that first start 11 years ago: the team in the opposing dugout.

Wheeler reached the milestone Saturday in the Phillies’ 3-0 victory against Atlanta, and he did it in dominant fashion. Wheeler cruised through seven shutout innings, scattering four hits — all singles — and struck out seven. He did not walk a single batter.

Edmundo Sosa, starting at second base, had a standout night at the plate. He put the Phillies on the board with a solo home run in the third inning, launching a slider 450 feet to left-center field. It marked the longest ball Sosa has hit in his career.

Trea Turner hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to double the Phillies’ lead. They tacked on another insurance run the next inning, off an RBI double from Sosa. He scored Weston Wilson from first base with a line drive to right field.

Wheeler’s pitch count ticked up due to a couple of defensive miscues. Wilson, starting at third base with Alec Bohm out of the lineup, made a fielding error in the third that allowed Braves’ Orlando Arcia to reach first. In the following at-bat, Sosa got Arcia out at second but failed to turn the double play with an errant throw to first.

In the fifth inning, Gio Urshela reached on a bloop hit to shallow left field that dropped between Wilson, Austin Hays, and Turner.

Each time, however, Wheeler picked up his fielders and held the Braves off the scoreboard.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ José Alvarado returns from ‘personal matter,’ thanks team and fans for support

The closest Atlanta came to ending the shutout was when Matt Olson crushed a ball 102.1 mph to dead center in the sixth inning, but Johan Rojas made the catch up against the outfield fence.

In the seventh inning, Hays was robbed of a home run by Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II, who jumped up the fence to grab a ball Hays had hit before it would have landed in the Phillies’ bullpen.

Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively.