Zack Wheeler looking for ‘market value’ in extension talks with Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When it comes to negotiating his next contract, a potentially drawn-out process that is underway, Zack Wheeler’s goals aren’t complicated.

”I just want to be paid [based on] how I’ve done, what they expect out of me,” the Phillies ace said Wednesday after a bullpen session on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers. “It’s not all about the money to me, either. I took less to come here and be in a good spot and be happy and for my family to be happy. I do want — what’s the right word? — I want what I feel like I’ve earned.”

In other words, market value?

”Market value,” Wheeler said. “There you go.”

Wheeler, who turns 34 on May 30, said his agents have talked with the Phillies about an extension. He’s entering the final season of a five-year contract that will pay him $23.6 million in 2024, the 12th-highest average annual salary for a starting pitcher. That includes two-way star Shohei Ohtani but not free agents Blake Snell and possibly Jordan Montgomery, both of whom could push Wheeler down the list when they finally sign new deals.

Yet over the last four seasons, Wheeler leads all pitchers in wins above replacement (19.6, according to Baseball Reference). And he has a 2.42 ERA over the last two years in the postseason.

Wheeler characterized talks with the Phillies as being in the early stages. An offer hasn’t been brought to him. He said he’s “hands-off and just listening.”

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said multiple times this winter that extending Wheeler’s contract is the team’s “priority.” But the Phillies hoped to work out something similar with Aaron Nola last season and negotiations broke off in the final week of spring training.

Wheeler said he might be open to signing an extension during the season if a deal can’t be made before opening day.

”I think it could happen any time, honestly,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a deadline or anything like that.”

So, if the Phillies came to him with an offer on June 15, five months before potentially becoming a free agent, would he consider taking it?

”I don’t know,” Wheeler said, laughing. “I’ll just leave that with [the team] and my agent and let them settle it.”

Wheeler signed as a free agent with the Phillies for $118 million, less than he was offered by the White Sox, in the 2019-20 offseason. He has a 3.06 ERA in 101 starts and was runner-up for the Cy Young Award in 2021.

”Hopefully it does [get done],” Wheeler said. “I love it here. We’re happy here. It’s a good organization. We’re winning. All things are looking great, right? I’d love to be here.”

Regardless, manager Rob Thomson said he’s unconcerned about the prospect of free agency weighing on Wheeler’s mind during the season.

“He’s a big part of this organization, a big part of this ball club,” Thomson said. “I don’t think it’s going to affect him one bit, either way.”