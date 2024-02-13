What to know about Phillies spring training: Key dates, roster questions, storylines, and more

Play ball? Not yet.

The Phillies will lift the curtain on spring training this week — Tuesday, to be exact — when pitchers and catchers must report to Clearwater, Fla. If the cast of characters looks familiar, well, it should. The roster is nearly identical to last October, when the Phillies fell in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Once again, expectations are higher than even a payroll that’s nearing the second-tier luxury-tax threshold of $257 million. But we will have six weeks in Florida to discuss all that. For now, here’s a spring-training primer:

What are some key dates?

Pitchers’ and catchers’ first workout: Wednesday

First full-squad workout: Feb. 19

First spring training game: Feb. 24 at Blue Jays (Dunedin, Fla.)

Spring training home opener: Feb. 25 vs. Yankees (Clearwater)

Last spring training game: March 25 vs. Rays (Clearwater)

Opening day: March 28 vs. Braves, 3:05 p.m., Citizens Bank Park

What offseason additions did the Phillies make?

Two words: Aaron Nola.

OK, so it doesn’t feel much like an addition, but the homegrown righty did get to the free-agent market, if only for 17 days. And the Phillies did pony up $172 million over seven years to keep him. It’s the third-largest free-agent deal so far this winter, with all eyes on unsigned Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger.

And that’s about it. The Phillies made a “substantial” 12-year offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to a league source. But the 25-year-old ace from Japan was set on going to Los Angeles and took the Dodgers’ 12-year, $325 million offer.

The Phillies charted an offseason course in early November by deciding to keep Bryce Harper at first base and move on from Rhys Hoskins, who landed with the Brewers. They didn’t add a free-agent reliever to replace Craig Kimbrel, who signed with the Orioles, preferring to trust Orion Kerkering with a high-leverage role.

Otherwise, the Phillies extended manager Rob Thomson’s contract through 2025 and hired two assistant hitting coaches. They tried to add pitching depth with a few minor moves, signing lefty Kolby Allard and right-hander Spencer Turnbull, trading for relievers Michael Mercado and Michael Rucker from the Rays and Cubs, respectively, and claiming Max Castillo off waivers.

What about the rest of the NL East?

Imagine if the Braves signed Nola. They tried.

The six-time defending division champions made Nola their No. 1 free-agent target, initially offering $162 million over six years, a source said in November. When Nola returned to the Phillies, the Braves pivoted to a trade with the Red Sox for veteran lefty Chris Sale.

Atlanta made a few other moves to supplement a rock-sold core, notably trading for left fielder Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners and signing swingman Reynaldo López.

The Mets took a $325 million swing at Yamamoto but mostly stuck to smaller, shorter-term moves with an eye on contending in 2025. Their biggest free-agent signing: president of baseball operations David Stearns.

And the Marlins and Nationals? Not much to see there. Miami hasn’t signed a major-league free agent; Washington added slugger Joey Gallo.

What’s the top Phillies storyline this spring?

Scott Lauber: I’m a sucker for a good contract negotiation, so count me in for Zack Wheeler Watch. The ace righty is entering the last season of a five-year, $118 million deal that has been a smashing success. The Phillies want to keep him; Wheeler likes it here. But can the sides agree on terms of a possible extension before opening day? Or will Wheeler bet on himself, à la Nola in his walk year last season?

Alex Coffey: I’m curious to see how Johan Rojas looks in spring training games. He has added weight this offseason and has been working hard with hitting coach Kevin Long. It seems likely that he will make the opening-day roster, but whether he sticks throughout the entire season remains to be seen. The big question is if he will show better plate discipline, and while spring training at-bats aren’t predictive, we could get a sense of whether he’s making better decisions.

Which roster spots are up for grabs?

Anything can always happen, including an unexpected procedure on outfielder Brandon Marsh’s left knee last Friday. But as camp opens, there are only two, maybe three, jobs available on the 26-man roster.

Turnbull can’t be sent to the minors without his consent, and Connor Brogdon and Dylan Covey are out of minor-league options, which might give them inside tracks on the last two seats in the bullpen. Covey and perhaps Turnbull are also starter insurance cloaked as a long reliever.

Outfielder/first baseman Jake Cave and out-of-options outfielder Cristian Pache probably have spots on the bench, although the Phillies are still looking to add a reserve outfielder.

Is there one prospect to keep an eye on?

Lauber: Griff McGarry. As much as I’m looking forward to a first look at Dominican shortstop Starlyn Caba, he’s 18 and light years from the majors. McGarry might be there now if not for persistent control problems. And he bottomed out last year in triple A, walking 14 of 35 batters. It feels like the 24-year-old righty is at an inflection point. Will he finally harness his electric stuff or fade into prospect oblivion?

Coffey: Mick Abel. He added some pitches to his arsenal toward the end of last season — a two-seamer and a gyro slider — that seem to be help with his control issues. He’ll have to show that improved control on a consistent basis to be called up. If he does that, he could provide some needed starting pitching depth for the Phillies as soon as this season.

Any tips for fans planning a trip to Clearwater?

Lauber: Until games begin, morning workouts are held at the Carpenter Complex, usually starting at about 10. But even if you’re going to a Grapefruit League game at BayCare Ballpark, get there early and explore the back fields. You never know whom you’ll see — a top prospect (minor-league camp opens March 1, with daily workouts in the morning), or even a big leaguer who is getting in extra work. The back fields are also a convenient place to snag an autograph or two, if that’s your thing.

(Oh, and dining tips: Hit up Columbia on Sand Key, or any of the Frenchy’s restaurants near Clearwater Beach. Grouper is the star at Frenchy’s, but I’m partial to the crabby shrimp sandwich.)

Coffey: The Bait House is a great spot for seafood. (Obviously, you will have a ton of options in Florida, but that is one of my favorites.) Also, and this is a niche tip, but for those who are going to games against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, make sure you leave early (anticipate a lot of traffic) and have cash on you.

The ballpark is downtown and parking is hard to come by, so locals often allow people to park in their driveways/lots for about $20. Most of the other spring training ballparks have parking available on site. Take it from someone who found herself stranded, desperately in search of an ATM, in her first year on the beat!

