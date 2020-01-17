“We rolled over and over,” recalled Harry Miller. “The seats came loose. I could hear the people we’d been talking to across from us screaming. The survival instinct kicked in. I knew I had to get out from beneath whatever was on top of me. Bodies, I think. Then I remember crawling. We ended up in a little bit of water. Fortunately, the Susquehanna is a mile wide and a yard deep so we weren’t totally submerged.”