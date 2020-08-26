It could have been a restful night for Girardi’s bullpen because starter Jake Arrieta was on his game and appeared ready to pitch into at least the seventh inning, if not deeper. After allowing a leadoff home run to Trea Turner in the bottom of the first, Arrieta allowed just two more hits and a walk and was through the fifth inning in just 54 pitches. He also had a 4-1 lead, thanks in large part to a three-run homer by J.T. Realmuto that took a fortuitous bounce off the top of the right-field wall before landing in the Nationals’ bullpen.