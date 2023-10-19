Queen’s Brian May dons Phillies gear while playing ‘We are the Champions’

Queen and Adam Lambert rocked the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night, knocking out hits like “Another One Bites the Dust” and “We Will Rock You” while offering a wink and a nod to Phillies fans.

Near the end of the show, guitarist Brian May sported a Phillies shirt while the band knocked out “We are the Champions” to the roaring Philly crowd.

Lambert has performed alongside May and drummer Roger Taylor since 2011. Original Queen singer Freddie Mercury died in 1991. The next stop on their Rhapsody Tour is Atlanta, Ga. on Monday.

The support for the Phillies is a strong contrast with Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind, a longtime D’backs fan who wasn’t thrilled about their blowout loss in Game 2 and the plummeting cost of tickets to tonight’s game in Phoenix.