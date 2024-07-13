Phillies hurler Ranger Suárez replaced from MLB All-Star roster

Ranger Suárez said last weekend he intended to pitch in the All-Star Game. But on Saturday morning, the left-handed starter was replaced on the All-Star roster by Braves starter Max Fried.

Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, said Suárez came out of his start on Friday against the Oakland Athletics with back spasms in his lower back.

The Phillies don’t anticipate an injured list stint for him, but plan to use the break to get Suárez some rest. He agrees, and will not travel to Texas next week.

“It’s not anything major, [the training staff has] ruled that out,” Dombrowski said. “But he’s got tightness in his back. I know it hurts him in the sense that, not only his back hurts him, but he wants to pitch in the All-Star game. But he said he doesn’t think it’s the best thing to do at this time, he wants to be ready for the second half of the season. He wants to pitch well for us.”

Dombrowski said as of now, the Phillies expect Suárez to make his next start. It would likely come in Minnesota, so he has more rest built in until then.

Suárez’s last three starts have been rough, but he has insisted throughout that he is healthy. Dombrowski said that the left-handed pitcher didn’t mention back spasms until his last start.

Suárez worked hard in the offseason to build muscle so he could pitch a full big league season this year, and has already reached 114 innings pitched in July. Suárez has never thrown more than 155 ⅓ innings in a season. He threw 125 innings last season.

“[The training staff] did not seem overly concerned, but I will say — I know he says he’s not worried about it, we’re really not worried about it — he’s pitched a lot of innings,” Dombrowski said. “And I want to make sure that he stays fresh. He’s really important for us.

“Taking a blow built around the All-Star game and pushing him back. … I don’t think he’s going to miss a start, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he pitched in the second series along with Zack [Wheeler]. Although, no final decisions have been made.”