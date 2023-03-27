Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto baffled by ejection from spring game: ‘It was a soft way to get thrown out’

DUNEDIN, Fla. — J.T. Realmuto couldn’t believe his ears.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel had just been called for a pitch-clock violation in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kimbrel asked for a new baseball. Realmuto, the Phillies’ catcher, reached back for a replacement from home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg. Then Realmuto saw Kimbrel’s eyes raise to the sky. He figured Rosenberg had thrown Kimbrel the new ball himself, so Realmuto retracted his glove.

Next thing he knew, Rosenberg was throwing him out. Miscommunication, Realmuto claims.

Rosenberg had been placing a ball in Realmuto’s glove when it was retracted. The ball fell to the ground, and Rosenberg looked a bit foolish. So, he ejected Realmuto — the first time he has been tossed in his nearly nearly 2,000 professional games. Everybody’s cranky at the end of spring training.

As he reviewed the tape in the visitors’ clubhouse at TD Ballpark, Realmuto was less angry than incredulous.

“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto asked. “I’m not even looking at him.”

Realmuto said Rosenberg contended that the catcher was trying to show him up, for some reason.

“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball,’” Realmuto said. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.’”

Rosenberg is a triple-A umpire and a major league “call-up umpire” eligible for spring training games and as a fill-in during the regular season, according to MLB. Realmuto said he’d never crossed paths with Rosenberg before.

“Now that I see why he got me ... it was perfect timing,” Realmuto. “First time I was ejected. It was a soft way to get thrown out.”

