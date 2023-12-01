Phillies will not wear red jerseys in 2024

The Phillies will not wear the red jerseys in 2024, the organization confirmed to The Inquirer on Friday.

The Phillies have worn the red tops since 2016, first as home alternates before demoting them to spring training jerseys in 2018. In 2021, the Phillies brought back the red jerseys to wear on the final day of road trips and on other select road games.

The final game in which the Phillies wore the red jerseys was Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 21, the last road game of the season.

The Phillies are expected to replace the red jerseys with a City Connect home alternate. Teams are only allowed to wear up to five different jerseys, including the City Connect jersey, so with the introduction of the new jersey in 2024, the Phillies needed to choose one to replace. The traditional home pinstripes, road grays, home cream and home powder blue uniforms will return in 2024.

The City Connect jersey program began in 2021, with seven teams unveiling jerseys with unique graphic design elements and wordmarks to pay homage to its city. MLB has released the jerseys for a group of teams each season since, and the Phillies will unveil their version in 2024.