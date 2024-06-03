Rhys Hoskins homers in his return as Phillies cruise to 3-1 win over Brewers

Ballplayers like to treat every game the same, from one to 162, but June 3, 2024 was always going to be different. It was different from the moment Rhys Hoskins arrived at Citizens Bank Park, his home for the last six seasons.

The walk to the visitors clubhouse was longer than he was used to. Hoskins sat in a different dugout, wearing a different uniform, and when his name was announced for his first at-bat, he received a standing ovation (also different).

He knows this ballpark well. The longtime Phillies first baseman spiked his bat here. He went on hot streaks and cold streaks here. He signed his first professional baseball contract here, as a 21-year-old fifth-round draft pick with big league aspirations, he realized his big league dreams here.

But on Monday night, in a 3-1 Phillies win, Hoskins added a new chapter to his Philadelphia story. A few hours before the game, the Brewers DH joked that he didn’t know if he’d be booed or cheered. Either would be a compliment, in his mind. By the end the night, he would get both.

Hoskins received two standing ovations before he even stepped into the batters’ box. He received an ovation when his name was announced as part of the starting lineup, and when the Phillies showed a video montage of him, before the game.

When he did step into the box, in the top of the second inning, the umpires called for an on-field delay. Hoskins hugged catcher J.T. Realmuto. He stepped out of the box, and took off his helmet, saluting the fans. It was an emotional moment for him. He touched his heart with his right hand, and slowly spun around to see the whole ballpark standing for him.

Bryce Harper clapped from first base, and Rob Thomson clapped from the dugout. It set the tone for a night that would be all about the former Phillies first baseman. Both the Phillies and Hoskins said it wouldn’t be hard for them to switch into game-mode on Monday night, but even they couldn’t help but smile at times.

In the top of the fifth inning, he walked against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, and stole second base with two outs. Hoskins grinned at Realmuto when he reached the bag. In the next at-bat, he tried to score from second base on a Blake Perkins single.

Hoskins was almost successful. But center fielder Johan Rojas made a terrific throw and reached Realmuto in time to nab Hoskins, who grinned as he touched home plate. Realmuto did, too. They gave each other a loving pat on the backside before retreating to their respective dugouts.

In the seventh, Hoskins put his team on the board, with a solo home run to left center field. This is when the boos to rain down. He took it all in, sticking his hand up in celebration as he rounded second and third. The boos turned into cheers — and golf claps — by the time his home run trot was over.

It was another strong pitching night for the Phillies, who seven strong innings from Wheeler. The right-handed pitcher allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Jeff Hoffman pitched in relief in the eighth, allowing no hits or runs with one strikeout, and Jose Alvarado earned the save in the ninth with one strikeout — the 400th strikeout of his career.

Outfielder David Dahl, who was called up from Lehigh Valley only hours before the game, had a special moment, too. He hit a solo home run to right field in the fourth to put the Phillies up 3-0. The offense combined for seven hits on three runs, going 2-for-3 with runners in scoring position. They only struck out once (and only walked once).