The 2006 Phillies were 48-54, and they sold a wagonload of veterans at the trade deadline a few days later, most notably Bobby Abreu. New general manager Pat Gillick declared they would be irrelevant for at least two more seasons. He was wrong. They finished 85-77 and had a shot at the wild card through Game No. 161, which they won ... then, in a deja-vu scene in the musty visitors’ clubhouse in Dolphins Stadium, watched the Dodgers beat the Giants.