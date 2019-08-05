He had been a second baseman, one whom the Phillies believed had elite defensive skills, throughout his minor-league career. (The irony, of course, is that of the five positions Kingery has played for the Phillies this season, he has spent less time only in left field than he has at second.) But he had been a shortstop in high school and a center fielder in college, too, and it’s no coincidence that he has either pushed and/or replaced three of the most enigmatic players on the roster these last two seasons: Franco, Odubel Herrera, and Cesar Hernandez. The Phillies invested years of time and effort in trying to develop each of them, and none of those three has done enough on the field -- and obviously, in Herrera’s case, off the field -- to give anyone reason to think he would be a meaningful contributor to a championship-caliber team.