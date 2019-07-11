DraftKings opened Carson Wentz at 14-1 on Wednesday to win NFL comeback player of the year, but dropped him to 8-1 overnight. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (+350) and Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (+400) are favored for the award, which was won by Andrew Luck last season. … Doug Pederson is 14-1 to win coach of the year. … Bally’s, which has the largest sportbook in the area, will be showing the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman fight on July 20 starting at 9 p.m. The current pay-per-view price is $74.99, but Bally’s will have free general seating as well as reserved and premium spots in their “fancaves.” Call 609-412-6929 for details. Pacquiao was favored at -140. Thurman is +120. … Serena Williams will go for her eighth Wimbledon singles championship on Saturday when she faces Simona Halep (9 a.m., ESPN/3 p.m. taped, 6ABC). FanDuel opened Williams at a hefty -194 while offering Halep at +164. Williams, who has 23 grand slam championships, won her first Wimbledon title in 2002 when Halep was 10 years old. Amazing.