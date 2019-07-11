Have you missed the Phillies? Or did the first half end so poorly that you wished the all-star break could last another week? Either way, the Phils are one day closer to returning. They open the second half on Friday and begin a stretch of 10 games in 10 days against the Nationals, Dodgers, and Pirates. It will be quite the test to open the second half of the season. The trade deadline is three weeks away, but the next 10 days will tell the Phillies how active they should be. There’s one more day until the action begins.