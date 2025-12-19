Phillies create payroll flexibility by trading Matt Strahm to the Royals

Matt Strahm has been among the best lefty relievers in baseball for three seasons.

To the Phillies, he was expendable.

In a move that will save almost $7 million and create payroll flexibility to address other roster needs, the Phillies traded Strahm to the Royals on Friday for right-handed reliever Jonathan Bowlan.

Strahm, 34, initially signed with the Phillies as a free agent in the 2022-23 offseason and amassed a 2.71 ERA in 188 appearances, including a 2.74 mark in 66 games in 2025. In addition to being reliable, he was versatile (10 starts in 2022) and durable.

But Strahm also faltered in each of the last two postseasons. He gave up two runs in Game 1 and 2 of the 2024 divisional round against the Mets, then allowed Teoscar Hernandez’s go-ahead three-run homer in Game 1 this year against the Dodgers.

The Phillies had a surplus of veteran lefty relievers, with José Alvarado and Tanner Banks also set to rejoin the bullpen. They began receiving interest in all three lefties early in the offseason, according to a major-league source.

Strahm is due to make $7.5 million in 2026 after his option vested when he reached 60 innings this year. Bowlan will make slightly more than the major-league minimum salary of $780,000.

Bowlan, 29, posted a 3.86 ERA in 34 appearances for the Royals and held right-handed hitters to a .182 average. He figures to slot in behind newcomer Brad Keller and Orion Kerkering as the right-handed bridge to closer Jhoan Duran. The Phillies signed Keller to a two-year, $22 million contract earlier in the week.

In jettisoning Strahm, the Phillies reduced their 2026 payroll commitments to approximately $299 million, as calculated for the luxury tax. Their top priority remains bringing back free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto and adding additional pitching depth to both the bullpen and starting rotation.

