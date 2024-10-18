One Phillies superfan’s standing ovation inspires another superfan’s film

Kyle Thrash was coronated as a Phillies fan as a newborn.

Hours before his birth, his mom asked nurses to turn on the Phillies and Cincinnati Reds matchup on the delivery room TV. “I don’t think you can become a fan any sooner than me getting born into a game going on,” Thrash, 35, said.

The Lehigh Valley native grew up making the hour-long commute to Phillies home games with his grandfather. And learning to weather the heartbreak that comes with being a Phillies fan.

During the 2023 baseball season, the Phillies and the newly-signed shortstop Trea Turner desperately needed a midseason spark. The ball club’s 25-32 start and Turner’s lackluster play routinely drew frustration and boos from Citizens Bank Park crowds. Thrash, like other fans, was looking to Turner to live up to the expectations of his $300 million signing. Months of disappointment finally transformed to a surge of fanly reinvigoration after Thrash saw a fan’s video circulating on X.

It was from Aug. 4, 2023, when in a game against the Kansas City Royals, instead of booing Turner, a crowd of nearly 42,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park, gave him a standing ovation instead.

The action was a result of efforts by several Phillies fans, including Jack Fritz, a producer at 94.1 WIP, who Turner later called in to thank. It was also egged on by Phillies superfan Jon McCann, who goes by the Philly Captain on his YouTube channel.

“The fans tried tough love, but I think everyone was thinking something else had to be done,” said Thrash, who also codirected the Palm Springs Film Festival Award-winning documentary, The Sentence Of Michael Thompson. “And [McCann] came up with the idea that had the spark that took off, went viral, and obviously the fans responded.”

The video, which amassed millions of views on social media, found its way to Thrash’s feed on X and into the Phillies locker room. Turner capped off the final 48 games hitting .338 with the league’s fourth-highest OPS. The team finished the season with 90 wins and a National League Championship Series matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The transformation inspired Thrash to collaborate with two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot on the short documentary, The Turnaround. The film, set to premiere on Netflix today, tells the story of McCann, a devoted Phillies fan who inspired his team and city.

“It’s a human story. [McCann] is from Kensington, and he’s had his struggles. And I think the spark he started was worth telling,” Thrash said. “And I know [the Phillies] didn’t get the ending to the season we wanted, but I’m still proud of what the city did and excited for people to hear [McCann’s] story.”

Thrash and Proudfoot followed McCann as he talked about his hardened upbringing, bipolar disorder, and past suicidal thoughts in therapy sessions. The Phillies superfan recognized the power of having support in times of darkness, and wanted to administer a dose of “Philly love” to cure Turner’s uncharacteristic slump.

The film starts with McCann describing the historic crack in the Liberty Bell, and reciting a prayer to the 271-years-old historic Philly landmark: “Dear Liberty Bell, please let the Phillies win the World Series. Amen.”

His hopes, like the Bell, have been weathered by his experience. But by the end of the 25-minute short, McCann is inspired by a renewed sense of self.

“This is so much more than a sports story,” said Proudfoot, who has previously directed the Oscar-winning short documentaries, The Queen of Basketball and The Last Repair Shop. “This is about someone who’s dealt with mental health and took a moment to give grace to someone who was dealing with their own issues. That’s what this story is about.”

Proudfoot, a Halifax, Nova Scotia native, who’s been wearing Phillies jerseys throughout film festival season, admits his baseball knowledge is fairly pedestrian. But he and Thrash felt McCann’s was tailor-made for the screen.

“We could’ve interviewed thousands of other die-hard fans,” Proudfoot said, “but [McCann] did the golden rule — treat others as you want to be treated.”

The documentary closes with McCann being invited to the Phillies’ 2024 season opener. And as the camera zooms out for a wide shot of the team’s South Philly ballpark, he says, in his thick Philly accent, “Come on boys, it’s unfinished business. This is our year. Come on, Trea Turner. This is our season. You’re going to win it for us.”

While the “Fighting Phils” didn’t make it to the World Series, they clinched the National League East title for the first time in 13 years. For Thrash, the story is characteristically Philly — “even when we lose, the city wins.”

“People forget Rocky didn’t win the heavyweight title in the first film,” Thrash said. “You don’t have to win for Philadelphia to rally behind you. You just have to put up a fight, and that’s what this film is about.”

Starting Oct. 18, ‘The Turnaround’ streams on Netflix. The film is also screening at the Philadelphia Film Festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the PFS - Bourse Theater 3. filmadelphia.org.