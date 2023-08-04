Instead of booing slumping Trea Turner, some Phillies fans are making donations to his favorite cause

Phillies fans have been frustrated with Trea Turner’s struggles in the field and at the plate this season, and some of them are doing something about it — with a philanthropic twist.

On Thursday, Reddit user phillyeagles540 posted in the Phillies subreddit that they had donated $21 to a cause dear to Turner, who’s struggles go beyond his .237 batting average or the 13 errors that are among the most in baseball and have led to one of the lowest fielding percentages of his career.

“I’ve been particularly negative about Trea Turner, and although I haven’t voiced my opinion a great deal on here, I wanted to turn some of that negativity into positivity and donate to a cause he himself cares deeply about,” he wrote.

And other fans were quick to follow the lead.

As of Thursday evening, users in the comments section claimed to have raised over $1,200 (based on the pledges listed below the initial post). And that was before receiving coverage from numerous outlets and being amplified by some big names on social media, like ESPN host Kevin Negandhi and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, where the donations were being made.

The V Foundation was famously started by the late, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach Jim Valvano.

Turner and his wife Kristen both attended NC State and were inspired by Valvano.

“He is a huge part of the reason we got involved,” Turner told the V Foundation. “He is a great example of perseverance and positivity. We loved his message of never giving up, and we feel a strong connection with him through the NC State community.

“Cancer has affected both of our families. Kristen and I have seen loved ones battle with cancer, and we know the feelings of helplessness and frustration it brings to everyone involved. We have been moved by our own experiences to help the efforts to find a cure to this terrible disease.”

Last month, the Turners hosted families from the V Foundation for Cancer Research and donated their catered suite for the group.