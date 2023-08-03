NBC Sports Philly follows Trea Turner’s botched play with their own error

Was Trea Turner working for NBC Sports Philadelphia last night, too?

During the Phillies 9-8 extra inning loss to the Marlins Wednesday night, the embattled Phillies shortstop botched a ground ball in the 11th inning that allowed Miami to tie and ultimately win the game. Though he wasn’t charged with an error, it’s a routine play he should’ve made, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico.

“I know people will argue back and forth whether it’s an error, whether it’s not. At the very least, you’re taught to knock that ball down and keep it in the infield with that runner on base,” Bottalico said of Turner’s attempt after the loss on Phillies Postgame Live. “He didn’t do either. As a matter of fact, he completely swung and whiffed at it.”

But after the game, NBC Sports Philadelphia had an error of their own. As Bottalico and Michael Barkann bashed Turner and the Phillies over the loss, the chyron on the screen read, “Phillies win 3rd straight vs. Marlins.” Like Turner’s non-error error Wednesday night, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s mistake didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

The chyron was quickly corrected, but the miscue was the perfect culmination of a night where the Phillies blew a 5-0 lead and Turner continued to struggle at the plate, going 0-5 with a walk. On the season, he’s batting just .237 with a .291 on-base percentage.

“There are people going nuts, screaming for his benching, which I would advocate at this point,” Barkann said. “Not just rest him a day, he is hurting the team.”

“A series off cannot hurt this guy,” Bottalico added.

Despite his struggles, Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters after the game he has no intention of sitting Turner for any extended period of time.

“We just sat him the other day. He’s got to fight out of it,” Thompson said. “Maybe that’s harsh to say, I don’t know, but I think he will. I firmly believe it.”

The Phillies will end their four-game series against the Marlins this afternoon at 12:10 p.m. Michael Lorenzen, one of two acquisitions from Tuesday’s trade deadline, will take the mound in his first game for the Phillies. For now, Lorenzen will pitch out of a six-man rotation.

Fan Duel TV’s Kay Adams broadcasting live from Eagles training camp

If you want to get a glimpse of Eagles training camp on Thursday, turn the dial over to FanDuel TV.

Former NFL Network host Kay Adams will broadcast her FanDuel TV show Up & Adams live from the NovaCare Complex beginning at 11 a.m.

Among the Eagles expected to join Kay’s show will be head coach Nick Sirianni, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, and veteran defenders Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox.

FanDuel TV is available on both Xfinity and Verizon Fios in Philadelphia. It’s also available to stream on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. You can also stream it live for free on the FanDuel TV+ app.

Adams has been on a tour of NFL training camps, which has included broadcasts with the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets. On Monday she spent a few minutes chatting with new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had some thoughts about new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton bashing Nathaniel Hackett, his predecessor and the Jets’ offensive coordinator. Hackett told reporters he thought Payton broke an unwritten “code” among coaches after calling Hackett’s 15-game run with the Broncos “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

“Sometimes you say something really stupid that warrants an apology,” Rodgers noted. “Sometimes you don’t apologize.”

Adams isn’t the only national media personality that’s come down to visit the Eagles this offseason. Earlier this week, longtime NFL reporter Peter King spent time at the NovaCare Complex, and had the chance to ask Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts about the lockscreen on his phone, a photo of himself walking off the field after the Birds’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

“I care not to comment on that. You guys wouldn’t know if it were up to me,” Hurts said. “There ain’t much to say about it.”

The Eagles only practice to fans will take place Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10, with all proceeds benefitting Eagles Autism Foundation.

Quick hits