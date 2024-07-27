The Phillies just paid a steep price for pitcher Carlos Estévez, and for good reason

Say this: Dave Dombrowski is leaving nothing to chance. The Phillies general manager paid a significant price to land one of the trade market’s best closing options, sending a couple of breakout pitching prospects to the Angels in exchange for right-handed hurler Carlos Estévez.

Righty George Klassen entered the season lightly regarded by national prospect rankers in the media, but the 2023 sixth-round draft pick has taken Class A by storm, averaging 13.5 strikeouts, 3.2 walks, and 0.5 home runs per nine innings at low-A Clearwater and high-A Jersey Shore.

He’ll be heading to the Angels alongside Sam Aldegheri, a 22-year-old international signee from Verona, Italy, who is Rule 5 eligible. Aldrgheri has a 3.23 ERA and sparkling rate statistics (12.6 K/9, 3.7 BB/9, and 0.3 HR/9) in 78 innings between Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

It’s a considerable haul for the Angels, given that Estévez will be a free agent after the season. I won’t go so far as to call it an overpay because we’re talking about a crapshoot with a pitcher like Klassen, who is barely removed from college.

Griff McGarry put up great numbers in the low minors, too. Remember him?

But it is a gamble, one that underscores the emphasis the Phillies are putting on their bullpen as they look to bulletproof their roster in advance of October. Nobody should be surprised if they look to add another arm, particularly now that Ranger Suárez is on the injured list with lower back tightness. Between Jose Alvarado’s recent struggles and the lack of any reliable high-leverage arms outside of him, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering and Jeff Hoffman, the Phillies were operating out of necessity in targeting the market’s top closing option.

As I wrote earlier this week:

There’s a lot to be said for a guy who throws strikes and gets results. That’s all Estévez has done this season while saving 17 of 20 games for the Angels. There were long stretches of last season where he looked like a closer not long for the job. But he has transformed himself this season, walking just four batters in 31 innings. That has not been his profile for most of his career. But if this new him lasts, he deserves a long look from the Phillies.

Whatever you think of the prospects the Phillies gave up — and, let’s be honest, their opinion is far more informed than ours — Estévez was the kind of move a team in their position simply has to make. Bullpens are the backbone of World Series runs. A great one is far more consistent and reliable on a night-to-night basis than even the greatest of sluggers and starters.

We saw that last season. Even Bryce Harper goes 0-for-4 sometimes.

Estévez is the kind of arm that can turn the Phillies bullpen into a truly elite unit — or keep it afloat if injury or regression strikes someone else. He is both a boost and an insurance policy.

The big question now: is Dombrowski done? It would make a ton of sense to at least get a price check on the lefty-hitting corner outfield market. If the Phillies are as comfortable with Brandon Marsh platooning in center, then why not find a bat like the Nationals’ Jesse Winker to pair with Austin Hays in left?

We still have three days to go. Stay tuned.